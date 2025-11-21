Berkshire County always seems to come together when one of our own is in need. This year, there are a number of families and youth in the southern Berkshires who can use extra support this holiday season. This is where you can help.

You may have heard of Berkshire South Regional Community Center's Shining Star program. If you haven't, the program is designed to help those in the southern Berkshires who need support during the holiday season, specifically families and youth. Applicants for support are anonymously matched with generous community shoppers who fulfill their holiday "wish lists."

The Shining Star Program Continues to Grow Each Year

I recently spoke with Jenise Lucy, Executive Director of Berkshire South, and she mentioned that the need for the Shining Star program continues to increase each year. In 2025, Berkshire South received more applications than ever.

The good news is that many of the shining stars under the age of 12 have been matched with a shopper. Where the program needs some assistance is for those youths who are a little bit older. Jenise and I joked about "what do you buy for a teen?" They're at that age where they tend to want to buy their own items. The good news is it's not that difficult to shop for older youth in the Shining Star program.

What Do You Buy for an Older Shining Star?

If you are scratching your head for what to buy for an older child in the Shining Star program, gift cards in quantities of $25 or $50 to Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Marshall's can be donated.

Here's Where to Sign Up to be a Shopper in Berkshire South's Shining Star Program

If you haven't signed up to shop in the Shining Star program, you can do so by going here. Please note that gifts must be delivered to Berkshire South by December 1.

