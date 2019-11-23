Berkshire South to Host Annual Free Community Thanks Supper

Great Barrington, MA- Berkshire South Regional Community Center will host its 12th annual Community Thanks Supper this Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington. Seatings are at 5 & 6:15 p.m. and reservations are needed at least 24 hours in advance, as seating is limited. This meal is free and all are welcome.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal will be prepared by local chef, Tommy Lee. Volunteer opportunities are available.

For reservations call 413.528.2810, and for to volunteer write to galexander@berkshiresouth.org

Berkshire South Regional Community Center is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization open to all, regardless of ability to pay. Our mission is to build a sense of community and common purpose throughout the region, and to enhance the recreational, educational, cultural, health and social well-being of the residents of the Southern Berkshires.

