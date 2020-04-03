Berkshire South’s First Ever Virtual 5K Run/Walk

Great Barrington, Mass- Berkshire South Regional Community Center (BSRCC) invites participants to their first ever Virtual 5K on Saturday, May 2, at 10 a.m. For the past seven years the Community Center has held a traditional 5K but this year, out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and wellbeing of our community, the event will be held virtually.

The Virtual 5K will raise funds for Berkshire South’s Teen & Youth Wellness programs. Families, individuals and teams are encouraged to join in this light-hearted and fun community event!

For those not ready to jump into a 5K just yet, Berkshire South will offer regular training tips which you can find by going here.

Participants are encouraged to post on Instagram and Facebook (please tag Berkshire South and use the hashtag #BerkshireSouthV5K) and to send images, video, and other fun updates to marketing@berkshiresouth.org for a lively interactive morning.

Jenise Lucey, executive director of BSRCC, said “This is an opportunity for everyone to join in. Start from your driveway; run or walk. Participate for your own health, for your family’s health, and for the health of the entire community!”

“We sincerely hope you’ll come together with us in the spirit of community to support these vital youth programs, which need your support now more than ever,” Lucey added. “Berkshire South looks forward to the moment we are all together again in more than just spirit. But for now, this is a way to remind ourselves that there is a larger community out there of which we are all an important part.”

There are three ways to participate: as a runner/walker, as a runner/walker fundraiser, and as a sponsor. Get complete details by going here.

(press release sent to WSBS from Berkshire South Regional Community Center for online and on-air use)