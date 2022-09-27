The holiday season will be upon us before we know it. And the Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) has announced a stellar concert lineup with performers that are a must-see throughout the upcoming months. It may be getting cold in the Berkshires during the holiday season, but this lineup is on fire!

The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield will be hosting the phenomenal holiday season lineup presented by the Berkshire Theatre Group. It's a pretty good sign when any concert lineup includes former members of Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Blue Oyster Cult, Rainbow, and they are ALL IN THE SAME BAND! The Wizards of Winter will be taking the stage at the Colonial Theatre on Saturday, December 3rd.

Fresh off this summer's 'Smokey and Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson', Charl Brown is making a return to the Colonial Theatre as he will team up with The Doo Wop Project. It also features members from the Broadway hits, 'Jersey Boys, 'Motown: The Musical', and 'A Bronx Tale'. The Doo Wop Project is planning to stylize some hits from the 21st century, along with performing some doo-wop classics, and holiday tunes as well, when they hit the stage on Sunday, December 11th.

The holiday concert season wouldn't be complete without a holiday season show. On Sunday, December 18th, you can bring out the family for 'Come Home For the Holidays: A Colonial Family Concert'. The show will feature members of the Berkshire Music Community, and performances from the BTG Youth Chorus, which is hosting the event.

Of course, before we hit December, don't forget about getting in the mood with some snow from Warren Miller's 'Daymaker' on Thursday, November 3rd. You'll be taken on a ride with some skiing and snowboarding like you've never seen before.

As a recap, those shows are:

November 3rd - Warren Miller's 'Daymaker'

December 3rd - The Wizards of Winter

December 11th - The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show

December 18th - Come Home For the Holidays: A Colonial Family Concert

For ticket info and to purchase tickets, you can click on the link provided here. You can also call the Colonial Ticket Office at 413-997-4444.

It should be an awesome holiday season lineup at the Colonial Theatre as they kick off your holidays the right way!

