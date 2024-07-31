A beloved TV news anchor who was a fixture on the small screen in the Berkshires and New York's neighboring capital region was arrested Monday night on domestic violence charges after police said she allegedly broke her boyfriend's nose.

attachment-Lois Lane On The Air loading...

Heather Kovar was arrested in College Station. According to court records, the former WRGB and WTEN weekend anchor was drinking margaritas at a Mexican food restaurant when she got into an argument with her boyfriend over relationship issues they've been having. Afterwards, they went back to her apartment across from the Texas A&M University campus as police report the fight turned physical.

attachment-Lois Lane-Time Out loading...

According to court documents, Kovar allegedly punched her unidentified boyfriend 12 times in the face, bit his left arm and scratched his other arm. He suffered a "bloody broken nose" and wound up barricading himself in the bathroom until authorities responded to the scene.

Red and Blue Lightbar of a Police Car shiyali loading...

The charge of assault family violence causing bodily injury is a Class A misdemeanor. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, I chose not to post the mug shot which is best described in one word: "Heartbreaking". She is STILL currently being held in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. Kovar has been the weekend anchor at KBTX in Bryan since May 2023.

(Video clip of Heather Kovar courtesy of Inside Edition, WRGB-TV and You Tube)

In her final CBS6 newscast (July 9th, 2022), she became the subject of wide attention due to a on-air broadcast where she appeared disheveled and slurred some of her words. The Emmy Award-winning anchor, who had been with WRGB-TV for six years, told The Daily Gazette that she was sleep-deprived and exhausted. She also recently lost her father and returned to work after being away on family leave.

(Video clip of Heather Kovar courtesy of WRGB-TV and The News Junkie.com)

KBTX management is investigating the matter. Sad to say, in my opinion, the end result is probably NOT optimistic. My advice is to say a prayer for Heather as she needs the guidance from up above to rectify a horrendous situation in her life. This is NOT the Lois Lane we have been accustomed to after all her years of service at the anchor desk in our vicinity.

BOTTOM LINE: I'm speechless!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of WRGB-TV, WPMI-15, The Daily Gazette and KBTX News 3)