Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative Open Registration for Clinic Appointments Tonight at 6pm

The information below was posted this morning on the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative site. Before you click on the link you can expect a very long wait once you connect to the site. You will be prompted to be patience and not close your browser as it will automatically refresh once you can attempt to make an appointment for a vaccine. Clicking on the link will not guarantee you an appointment. The info released by the BVC is directly below. Anyone seeking an appointment must fall in the State's Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the Mass vaccination plan. Click here for Phase 1 and Phase 2 criteria.

The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative will open registration for clinic appointments on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. We recommend visiting https://www.maimmunizations.org/ prior to the time that appointments open to “get in line” in the waiting room.

There will be two types of clinics available:

1) Clinics for teachers, child care workers, and school personnel

2) Clinics for all others who are eligible

Workers in certain categories and adults over the age of 60 are now eligible. Learn more [at https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine].

In order to qualify for a vaccine you must fall in either Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the Mass vaccination plan. All 3 phases of the plan listed below..

https://www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-covid-19-vaccination-phases

Phase 1

(December 2020 – February 2021)

Listed in order of priority:

Clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-facing care

Long term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities

First responders

Congregate care settings

Home-based health care workers

Health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care

Phase 2

Currently Eligible:

Listed in order of priority:

People who are 75 or older

People who are 60 or older

People with 2 or more certain medical conditions

People who live or work in low income and affordable senior housing

K-12 educators, K-12 school staff, and child care workers

Certain workers

Eligible April 5, 2021:

People who are 55 or older

People with 1 certain medical condition

Phase 3

Eligible April 19, 2021:

If your group is not specifically listed in either Phase 1 or Phase 2, you will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 3, which will launch April 19, 2021.