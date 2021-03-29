Berkshire Wind Advisory Until 4pm this Afternoon

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4pm this afternoon. Currently the Berkshires is experiencing very high winds. In a statement by the National Weather Service, “IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.” The statement continues…” ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts have remained below High Wind Warning criteria this morning, so the High Wind Warning has been replaced with a Wind Advisory.”

The National Weather Service encouraged extra caution when driving and to secure outdoor objects. Following a cold night tonight with a low in the low 20s, spring-like weather will return to the Berkshires tomorrow with sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees.

There have been some outages reported to Eversource according to the Eversource outage map. With continued gusts more outages are likely. Click here to report an outage to Eversource.

Below is the complete National Weather Service forecast for the Berkshires…

This Afternoon

Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain and snow, mainly before 3pm. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.