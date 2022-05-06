The Berkshires hills of Western Massachusetts are full of outdoor adventure, but some of our hidden gems are a little less known than others. We discovered an amazing spot that even some locals who have lived here most of their lives have never heard of.

Located in Tyringham, Massachusetts, the smallest town in Berkshire County, Ashintully Gardens is 120 gorgeous acres that contain amazing views and generational history, capped up with the ruins of what was once known as "The Marble Palace".

Managed by The Trustees of Reservations the blend of formal and informal gardens are fun for all ages and abilities. Ashintully, a Gaelic word meaning “on the brow of the hill”, was the name given to the original 1,000-acre estate assembled in the early 20th century by Egyptologist and state representative, Robb de Peyster Tytus from three farms in Tyringham and additional land in Otis.

In 1910 Tytus built a white, Georgian-style mansion which came to be known as the Marble Palace among local residents because of the way the pure white sand that was used for the stucco reflected the sunlight. The "palace" was destroyed by a fire in 1952 and now visitors can take a well-maintained half-mile path to check out the columns and other ruins left behind.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.