Berkshires City Named as Best Unexpected U.S. Weekend Getaway

In the Berkshires, whether you know it or not, Spring is slowly but surely going to be here at some point. The warmer temperatures will eventually get here which will give more incentive for everyone to get out and about, or maybe even take a road trip for a weekend, if you're not already. As luck would have it, in the Berkshires, we happen to have one of the best weekend getaways, not just in Massachusetts, but in the U.S. Even if it is unexpected.

The popular travel publication 'TimeOut' recently labeled a city in the Berkshires as one of the 'Best Unexpected U.S. Weekend Getaways'. Fittingly enough, that same city in the Berkshires was also recently named as one of the 'Most Picturesque Towns in Massachusetts'. So, perhaps it's not such a shock to see the city of Lenox be named as one of the best weekend getaways in the U.S.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here's what 'TimeOut' had to say about placing Lenox on its short list:

An enchanting New England town tucked away in a particularly gorgeous section of the Berkshires, Lenox is the perfect home base for a trip spent exploring Western Massachusetts. Culture vultures have long flocked to the town thanks to Tanglewood, the summertime home of the Boston Symphony, and the innovative local theater group Shakespeare & Company. Now, upscale accommodations like 33 Main and the recently renovated Cornell Inn are providing a more luxurious mountain escape. (Those looking for true luxury should pencil some time in at Miraval Berkshires.) History lovers can arrange to tour nearby architectural stunners like Ventfort Hall and The Mount, the one-time home of author Edith Wharton. A day spent taking in the past can also be complemented with some more of-the-moment culinary offerings in downtown Lenox like the intimate wine bar Brava.

'TimeOut' also mentioned that the trio of historic inns, known as the Lenox Collection would be the best spot to stay, as you can see below.

The Constance

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Dewey

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Whitlock

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So, if you're looking for a unique getaway for the weekend, know that there is one a lot closer than you might think. Not only that, but unexpectedly, it's one of the best weekend getaways in the U.S.

10 Things That May Shock You About Moving to The Berkshires

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts