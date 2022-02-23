Berkshires, Guess Who’s Coming To Mass MoCA? Hint: Jimmy Fallon

These guys were originally scheduled to play Mass MoCA in North Adams back in August of last year. But those people who already had their tickets and couldn't wait to see one of the best hip-hop bands in the world quickly found out that Mother Nature had other ideas.

Of course, I'm talking about the Roots. If you watch "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", they perform every weeknight as the house band in residence. But they are so much more than that.

A lot of musical acts will tell you(including many hip-hop acts themselves) that it's notoriously not easy to pull off a live hip-hop show, but the Roots are simply awesome in that regard. They're tight, focused, energetic, and endlessly inventive.

The Roots formed in the late 1980s in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, PA, and over the years through constant playing and touring have developed into one of the all-time greatest live bands, hip-hop or otherwise.

They've lost some members over the years including founder/bassist Leonard Hubbard after a long, painful battle with a form of cancer(multiple myeloma), and Malik B.(who'd already left the group by then) who passed away just two years ago(cause of death never disclosed) at the age of 47.

Other members have come and gone over the years, but the group continues to persevere, overcome, and grow. As I mentioned earlier, the Roots were scheduled to perform last August at Mass MoCA, but due to Hurricane Henri, the concert had to be postponed.

The rescheduled date is coming up on Friday, July 8 at Mass MoCA. If you already purchased tickets for the August show then, good news, you don't have to do anything. The tickets will be good for the rescheduled date.

For more information including how to purchase tickets, COVID restrictions, social distancing, facemask protocol, and more, please visit Mass MoCA's website here.

