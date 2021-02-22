Berkshires Have Highest Percentage Of Vaccinated Residents

Excellent news! Berkshire County has reached a milestone. The Berkshires have vaccinated the highest percentage of its residents.

According to a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, despite the delays and high demand for appointments, Massachusetts is progressing toward its vaccination goals.

This week’s report indicated more than 1.2 million doses have been administered in all.

More than 1.5 million doses have been shipped.

In western Massachusetts, Berkshire county has vaccinated the highest percentage of its residents.

15.7 percent of Berkshire county residents have gotten their first dose which is the highest of any county.

5.4 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.

Please check out the initial story at WWLP/22 News' website here and we thank them for the update.