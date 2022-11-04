Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans

We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.

Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill took to their social media on Friday (November 4th) to give an update to their customers that are anticipating the reopening of the downtown Pittsfield spot.

In case you may have missed it, just last month, as the establishment is still in the process of its rebranding, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill also updated its logo:

Just a couple months ago, we learned that Tito's was undergoing some management changes as they had, at the time, a sign posted on their door that read:

Tito's Mexican Grill wants to thank everyone who has been patiently waiting for us to re-open. The restaurant is under new management and will re-open as Tito's by La Fogata. Concentrating on giving you the best Mexican food in the Berkshires along with our excellent service. Dates are still to be determined, but we will keep you all updated once everything is set in stone. Looking forward to serving you all. Gracias, Management

While we don't know when the reopening date of the newly rebranded Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill will be, we are definitely all in eager anticipation. If the quality of their meals is anything like the quality you get from La Fogata on Tyler Street in Pittsfield, you can bet Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill will be a prime go-to spot for anyone craving some great Mexican food!

