Berkshires Native Raiche Hits Number 2 on Billboard Charts

Berkshire born singer-songwriter Raiche has been chasing her musical dreams for as long as she can remember.

In 2018 she signed to Atlantic Records and released her first major market single, the infectious and unique Money Pies off the EP Drive.

Since then the sultry singer's music has been featured on the Netflix show Rythym + Flow, a music talent competition featuring Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, also streaming on Netflix.

In January Billboard put Raiche on a list of 15 Hip Hop and R&B Artists to Watch in 2021 and had this to say: Raiche is another gifted member of the aptly titled Island Prolific roster, co-founded by songwriter-producer Prince Charlez (Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher). Gaining favorable notice in 2018 for her smoky, robust vocals on “Money Pies,” Raiche upped the soulful quotient in 2019 with “Complicated,” followed by her EP Drive, issued via GDE/Island Prolific/Atlantic. The title track was featured in Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Raiche’s hard work and promise are paying off: The singer-songwriter currently ranks at No. 8 on the Adult R&B airplay chart with relationship slow-burner “Pick a Side,” from her upcoming debut album.

Get our free mobile app

Her latest single, Pick a Side, has been gaining traction nationally and has been climbing Billboard's Adult R&B Top Ten for weeks, this week nabbing the number two spot. The only artist in front of her, the iconic Alicia Key, and in the company of other music industry heavy hitters like John Legend, Trey Songz, and Usher.

Speaking of Alicia Keys, the 15-time Grammy award winner recently shared a video of Raiche singing on her Instagram account for her 20 million followers to check out. Fellow singers Jill Scott and Toni Braxton also commented on the video, giving the Berkshire County native props for her impressive sound.