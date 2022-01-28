Berkshires’ to Avoid Storm’s Force…Winter Storm Watch Still Issued for Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Berkshire County including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and North Adams for Saturday beginning at midnight until Sunday at midnight. The NWS is predicting 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

This storm is a monster and will wallop the eastern part of the state. Some forecasters are predicting over 2-feet of snow and hurricane-force winds on the Cape along with the rest of the Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine coastline.

Below is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service...

Today A chance of snow showers, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight A slight chance of snow showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -3. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Snow likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -11. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday Night A chance of snow, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -16. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

