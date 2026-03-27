Take a Look at the Berkshires’ Virtual Home Show Right Now

It's that time of year. After a long, frigid, and snow-filled Berkshire winter, residents throughout the county and beyond are ready to get their homes and yards into shape. Whether it's a home addition, a new roof, repaving the driveway, doing a deep clean, a room makeover, a new deck, or getting rid of a bunch of junk you know you'll never use again, spring is the time for a home refresh. A house reboot, if you will.

If your home needs some attention, we have you covered in a big way.

You can attend the annual Berkshires' Virtual Home Show right here, right now. It's the perfect way to get you inspired to make your house the way you truly want it.

Local exhibitors have been setting up a virtual show featuring the latest products and services for your home, including building & remodeling, roofing, kitchens & bathrooms, and more! Within this virtual show, you will find great articles on home improvement tips, trends, and special offers, all from local companies.

You know you've been dreaming of remodeling your home, creating that new space, putting in that second bathroom you've been dreaming about (or that new kitchen that you've been putting off), and now's the time for those dreams to come true. Perhaps you have been thinking about a project or two, but need to figure out how to get started. You have come to the right place. Let's get those ideas flowing by checking out the annual Berkshires' Virtual Home Show

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Step back into the 1970s and explore the everyday objects that defined daily life — and might leave younger generations scratching their heads. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz