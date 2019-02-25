The Best Animated Sequels in History

The early months of the year aren’t known for great movies. But this February offered a strange coincidence at the box office: Two major animated films that are sequels to well-liked films. Early this month, there was The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part , the latest extension of the ever-expanding Lego film franchise. February closes with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World , a conclusion to the well-liked trilogy from DreamWorks. Animation sequels are extremely common these days (as is the case with film in general), but the good ones are harder to spot. Let’s look at the 15 best theatrically released animated sequels.