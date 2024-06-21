Here are the 3 Best Lakes for Boating in Massachusetts

Summertime in Massachusetts is a particularly fun time of year as people are able to get out and hike and bike on beautiful trails, fish and swim in lakes and explore all of the natural beauty mother nature has provided for us.

The summer season is also a time when many people get out and explore lakes via boat. Whether people take their boats on lakes to fish, swim, or see the sites there are plenty of lakes in Massachusetts worth exploring by boat.

Narrowing Down the Best Boating Lakes in Massachusetts

With so many lakes available in Massachusetts it may be difficult to narrow down which lakes are best to go boating on. Luckily we can narrow that list down and help you select the best ones. If you have time for other others, that's great but at least we can get you going with a starting point.

Here are the Best Boating Lakes in Massachusetts

With help from our friends at Webster First, below are the three best boating lakes in Massachusetts.

Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester takes the #3 spot for best boating lakes in Massachusetts according to Webster First. Here's an excerpt of this review of this lake courtesy of Webster First:

There is a 2,000-meter rowing course set up on the lake, which the Quinsigamond Rowing Association used to host the US Rowing Masters National Championship in 2016. Boat ramps are located at both ends of this lake. When fishing, prepare for largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, black crappie, brook trout, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish, rock bass, white perch, yellow perch, chain pickerel, northern pike, and tiger muskie.

Otis Reservoir located in Berkshire County is the second-best boating lake in Massachusetts according to Webster First. There are a number of activities that you can participate in at Otis Reservoir. The site had the following to say about the lake.

You can camp along the lake at several campgrounds including Tolland State Forest. While fishing at Otis Reservoir, you might catch largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, lake trout, bluegill, white perch, yellow perch, chain pickerel, or tiger muskie.

Also known as Webster Lake, Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg in Webster is the best boating lake in Massachusetts according to Webster First. Let's find out why.

If you’re looking for space to drive your boat around, you’ll find that in this 1,442-acre (2.253 square mile) lake. It’s actually the 3rd largest in Massachusetts! If you like fishing, you can find largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, black crappie, rainbow trout, brook trout, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish, redbreast sunfish, white perch, yellow perch, and chain pickerel in these waters.

The original list contained 10 lakes and you can view that list by going here.

