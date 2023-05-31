Eight Most Beautiful Bodies of Water to Go Boating in Western Massachusetts

After another long winter, Massachusetts residents are ready for some fun in the sun, and in the water! Between the shores of Cape Cod, all the way to the lakes of the Berkshires, Massachusetts has plenty of places to get out there, stay cool and enjoy the summer months

Hiking, golfing, running, swimming, whatever your favorite warm-weather activity you've undoubtedly been counting down the days until you can do what you love outside in the Berkshires. But by this time of year, no one is more anxious to get outside and play like the boaters.

Whether you're a classic ski boat guy, a pontoon lover, jet-skier, or any kind of paddler, by now you're ready to get on out on the water, have some fun, and feel that sun! While we're waiting, endlessly it seems at times, for that boat weather to arrive, we want to know where is your favorite place to hit the water?

Here are some favorites we all know and love: