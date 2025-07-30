In Massachusetts, we are lucky enough to have a luxury of some pretty amazing local spots around us throughout the state that happen to serve some great breakfast. Given the fact that the Bay State has plenty of popular vacation destinations, it only makes sense that you would find some of those amazing breakfast spots near one of those most popular vacation spots. And we now know which of those destinations that you can find the best breakfast joint in all of Massachusetts.

Our friends at the ever-so-popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released their picks for the best breakfast joint in every state. Since the Bay State does have an abundance of great restaurants and eateries that are well-favored when it comes to breakfast, you can imagine it couldn't have been easy to narrow the choice down when it comes to the best breakfast joint here. So, where is that spot?

What Vacation Destination is Home to the Best Breakfast Joint in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be vacationing out on Cape Cod this Summer, you may just want to stop in at this popular breakfast spot, which is also the best breakfast joint in Massachusetts. In the town of West Dennis is where you will find Good Friends Cafe, which is that best breakfast joint in the Bay State.

You can imagine that a spot known as Good Friends Cafe would have a relatively decent reputation for being quite friendly, Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why it's the best breakfast joint in Massachusetts:

At Good Friends Cafe, a tiny local diner in West Dennis, everything is memorable, from the house-made bread to the Hollandaise sauce. The shaved steak omelet (with three eggs, onion, peppers, mushrooms, and American cheese) and the eggs Benedict dishes are among the top menu choices. The service also goes above and beyond – customers are offered free mugs of coffee as they wait. There's just one thing to note: it’s cash only.

As someone who loves breakfast food, this seems like it's another must-try destination, especially if you're making your way out on Cape Cod this Summer. Who doesn't love a good breakfast while on vacation? It's at 83 School St. in West Dennis and is open from 7am-2pm daily. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

