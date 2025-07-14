As we are in the midst of Summer, there are plenty of people taking vacations and trips to spots they may not normally get to visit that often. With any trip or vacation spot visited in Massachusetts, or anywhere, you still would want to find the best breakfast and/or brunch spots to take advantage of. That being said, did you know that the Bay State happens to have one of the best breakfast AND brunch joints in the U.S.? In fact, this particular spot is ranked in the top five best breakfast and brunch spots in the U.S. So, where can we find it?

The popular food publication 'LoveFood' has named their picks for the list of The Best Brunch and Breakfast Joints in Every U.S. State Ranked. Sure, you might think that perhaps Massachusetts would have one that found its way to the top 15, maybe even the top ten, but what about top five?

What Massachusetts Brunch and Breakfast Joint is Ranked Among the Top 5 in the U.S.?

Based on reviews, awards, and accolades, 'LoveFood' was able to locate this particular spot in the Bay State. In fact, you would have to head to a popular vacation and/or coastal spot on Cape Cod to travel to this hidden gem. In the town of Falmouth, there is a spot know as Maison Villatte that now holds the title of the best brunch and breakfast joint in Massachusetts, as well as one of the best in the U.S.

This joint on Cape Cod is no stranger to some great reviews via social media. Here's what 'LoveFood' had to say about why it is ranked #5 on the list of best brunch and breakfast joints in the U.S.:

Cape Cod has several exceptional French bakeries, but the 30-minute wait at Maison Villatte is still worth enduring. Once you get to order, there's an overwhelming choice of stunning French pastries, breads and other bakes, as well as French-style sandwiches, mini quiches, cakes and tarts. No order is complete without a croissant, and customers can't stop raving about them. There's another location in Woods Hole, too.

It's always great to take in an excellent brunch and breakfast spot anywhere, and maybe there is one you have your eye on making a special trip to this Summer. It's nice knowing we have one of the top spots in the U.S. right here in Massachusetts. And if you happen to be out on Cape Cod, you now know of an elite spot to hit up!

