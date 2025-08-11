Massachusetts has a plethora of fantastic dining spots across the entire state. But what are the best dining spots can you enjoy when you want to fully indulge to the utmost? Perhaps a popular local all-you-can-eat buffet may need to be the spot to hip up. There is now a spot that has made a name for itself locally as the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Massachusetts.

Recently, the famed publication 'Reader's Digest' released their picks for the best all-you-can-eat buffet in every state. As it turns out, the spot they picked in the Bay State is one that has earned a reputation since opening its doors over the past 30 years. It's farm-to-table dishes have helped its all-you-can-eat brunch Sundays become popular with not just locals and New England farmers, but even celebrities as well.

What is This Popular Local Joint Being Called the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you happen to make your way over to Bennett Street in Cambridge, you may just stumble upon a popular local restaurant at the Charles Hotel. This particular spot, which is being called the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Massachusetts is Henrietta's Table.

As you can see, there's a lot to like at Henrietta's Table. Here's why this Cambridge spot was picked by 'Reader's Digest' as the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Massachusetts:

You’ll definitely want to post up close to the dessert table at this Cambridge favorite’s brunch buffet, held every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Because no matter how much you gorge yourself on the restaurant’s “honest to goodness New England cooking,” there’s always room for its renowned bread pudding too.

If their social media is any indication, here's one more must-try spot. Just make sure you bring an appetite. So, if you're in or around Cambridge, or maybe you just want to go ahead and make the trip just because, you now know where to go for what's being called the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the state.

