While some may be surprised by this fact about Massachusetts, we happen to have quite a fantastic selection of great burger joints throughout the Bay State. This often goes overlooked, especially since Massachusetts isn't exactly among the first states you think of for having some great burgers. Being a New England state, we're much more well known for our seafood. That being said, whether you know it or not, plenty of amazing burgers are made and served here. There's even a dining spot here being called the top rated burger joint in Massachusetts.

The popular lifestyle publication, 'Love Food', released their picks for The Best Burger Restaurant in Every U.S. State for 2025. It may be time to add another must-stop to any road trips you might be taking through Massachusetts as we're now in the warmer months of the year.

What Burger Joint is the Best Burger Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you happen to find yourself in Cambridge and you're craving a burger, this spot probably need to be your next stop. The top rated burger joint in Massachusetts is in Cambridge at Veggie Galaxy.

Perhaps you might be thrown off given the fact that this burger joint happens to be on a vegetarian menu. That doesn't stop it from being the top rated burger joint in Massachusetts. Here is what 'Love Food' had to say about the spot:

Veggie Galaxy gives you all the comfort and joy of a retro American diner, with one twist: it’s all vegetarian. The extensive menu runs from breakfast till late and covers everything you’d want from a roadside diner. Customers have the option to sub a Beyond Meat patty into their burgers, but Veggie Galaxy’s plant-based patties are every bit as good. The bakery – serving all kinds of cakes and treats – is also entirely suitable for vegans.

While this burger joint may have a different type of menu that you're used to, it definitely has one of the more unique burger menus you'll come across. Check out the burger menu for this spot at the link provided here. After all, they are the top rated burger joint in Massachusetts!

