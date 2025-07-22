In Massachusetts, we seem to be pretty lucky to be surrounded by tons of great local restaurants and eateries throughout the state. The vast quantity of spots we have here is impressive considering the fact you can find almost any type of dish you're looking for at any given time. For example, it's one thing to look for the best all-around Mexican food, but what about finding the Mexican restaurant that serves the best burrito? It turns out, we now know exactly where you can find just that.

The popular lifestyle and food publication, 'Cheapism', has done the research to find each Mexican restaurant throughout the country that serves the best burrito in each state. As someone who absolutely loves burritos, this is definitely something that grabbed my attention right away. Using the likes of Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor, 'Cheapism' was able to narrow down where you can find the best burrito in Massachusetts.

What Mexican Restaurant Serves the Best Burrito in Massachusetts?

It only makes sense that given the amount of Mexican restaurants in the eastern side of the state, near the bigger cities of the Bay State, one of those Mexican joints out there might end up being a restaurant that serves the best burrito. And that holds true as this particular spot is in Boston. The best burrito in Massachusetts is at El Pelon Taqueria.

Their socials make me feel like jumping in a car to take a road trip there right now. Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about why El Pelon Taqueria serves the best burrito in Massachusetts:

With fiery, charred meats as delicious as the home-cooked beans and cheesy calabacitas (a melty mix of squash, tomato, zucchini, and onion), you can go vegetarian or carnivore with equal assurance at El Pelón. Just make sure you get some extra fire-roasted salsa, because it goes fast.

It's tough to argue with any of that. Not only are they known for having some great burritos, but the rest of their dishes look pretty amazing as well...

That's one more must-try spot to hit up when you make your way to the eastern part of the Bay State. You can never go wrong with an excellent Mexican restaurant! Especially one that is serving up the absolute best burritos in Massachusetts!