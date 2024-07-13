Massachusetts is Home to One of the World’s Premier Camping Resorts

Massachusetts is known for its natural beauty including breathtaking mountains, adventurous hiking trails, relaxing waterfalls, and rolling hills. It's no surprise that tourists make it a point to include Massachusetts as part of their vacation plans. Some visitors want to be as close to our state's natural beauty as possible by camping out.

Where is the Best Campground in Massachusetts?

With all the beautiful campgrounds that Massachusetts offers how do tourists know which park to pick? We turned to Tripadvisor to find out the best campground in Massachusetts for 2024. Naturally, everyone has individual tastes but this may help you reduce the number of options and get you closer to where you want to camp.

The Runner-Up for Best Campgrounds in Massachusetts for 2024

Mt. Greylock Campsite Park in Lanesborough takes the #2 position of Best Campgrounds in Massachusetts. Tripadvisor includes the following information on its site:

Mt. Greylock Campsite Park is a jewel in the Berkshires and is located at the base of Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough, MA. Mt. Greylock Campsite Park is a 47-acre, 110 campsite recreational park that can accommodate tents and RV's up to 40 feet. There are two bathhouses with toilets, sinks, and free hot showers. The campsites are deep and wide and are nestled in the woods, separated by trees and grass.

Recent Reviews of Mt. Greylock Campsite Park

Review #1 (Oct. 2023)

Pat is an amazing host. She makes the campground special. We love it there and can't wait to go back. Dave was ok too. And thank you to the boys who delivered our wood. They were great . Nikki is amazing in the store as well.

Review #2 (Oct. 2023)

Great campground. I’ve stayed in a lot growing up camping and then doing some as an adult. The property is attractive with nicely wooded sites and plenty of space between. The owners are friendly and very accommodating. We needed a last minute reservation after a motorcycle breakdown and missing the reservation window at a state campground. They were open late into the fall and got us taken care of easily. Lastly, the showers/bathrooms are nice which is pretty important if you’re not in a trailer. Overall 5 stars and I’d go back.

Review #3 (Sep. 2023)

This was our 2nd time here. Loved it. The camp sites are huge and very woodsy. The staff is outstanding. It's a family friendly, pet friendly park. Very quiet. We will be back again next year.

The #1 Best Campground in Massachusetts for 2024

Normandy Farms Camping Resort in Foxborough is the best campground in Massachusetts. Tripadvisor includes the following information its site:

Nestled deep in the woods between Boston & Cape Cod, Normandy Farms is a luxury camping destination that has been a family tradition since 1971 and widely recognized as one of the premier camping resorts in the world. Relax and enjoy the unique seasons of New England in your RV or in one of our unique glamping rentals. Either way, your family is sure to have a truly memorable vacation.

Recent Reviews of Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort

Review #1 (Oct. 2023)

Beautiful campground! Huge dog park , lots activity for kids. Staff friendly and very helpful. Check I. Could be more streamlined but overall best RV campground with large lots and shade. Definitely be back!!

Review #2 (Oct. 2023)

Delicious breakfast at The Kitchen. Phenomenal staff all around. We'll come back as soon as possible. This welcoming place is like no other we've seen, and we've been traveling the US by RV for more than 10 years.

Review #3 (Oct. 2023)

One of our favorite campgrounds. Supper clean & everyones friendly. Always lots to do. We have been all different times of the year and always have fun We can not wait for our next camping trips. Frisbee golf is lots of fun.

You can check out more campgrounds that made it on the list along with more reviews by going here.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil