Massachusetts has a plethora of great spots to stop in for a sandwich. There are plenty of great sandwiches spots that seem like they are just around the corner in the Bay State, no matter what type of sandwich it is. So, let's talk about where you can go for the best chicken sandwich. It only makes sense that a joint that specializes in chicken sandwiches makes the absolute best chicken sandwich in the state.

Over the years, we have seen the fast food conglomerates have their own set of "chicken wars" and "chicken sandwich wars". But this place stands out, thanks to its fast casual type of dining. And now the popular food publication 'Love Food' is calling it this particular chicken sandwich on its menu the best chicken sandwich in Massachusetts.

What Massachusetts Eatery is Serving the Best Chicken Sandwich in the State?

Just a little west of Salem, MA, there is a town known as Lynnfield. That is where you can find this fast casual spot that is serving the best chicken sandwich in Massachusetts. It only seems fitting that "chicken" is also in the title of this unique eatery. It's called, The Chicken and the Pig, and it serves the best chicken sandwich in the Bay State, which is known as The Nashville Hot.

As someone who has been lucky enough to try this particular sandwich, I couldn't agree more. Not only is The Nashville Hot a great sandwich, but their entire chicken sandwich menu is incredible. Here's why 'Love Food' said they have the best chicken sandwich in all of Massachusetts:

Specializing in chicken cutlets and pulled pork sandwiches, Chicken and the Pig has a mighty menu packed with delicious dishes. It’s the Nashville Hot that locals come back for, thanks to its fiery flavors and sharp slaw. The tasty creation features a hand-breaded cutlet, house-made apple slaw, spicy pickles, and Nashville hot sauce, served inside a grilled brioche bun.

While The Nashville Hot is incredible, their other chicken sandwiches can certainly hold their own as well!...

You can even order for takeout and delivery through their website. And you need to check out their full chicken sandwich menu to understand why this is a must-try spot in Massachusetts. Maybe Lynnville needs to be a stop on your next road trip at The Chicken and Pig.