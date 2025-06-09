Best Color Sunglasses Lens for Your Eyes in the New England Summer Sun

You don't buy sunglasses unless they feel good, look cool, and make you feel confident, right?

New England is all about fun in the sun, truly, with the Cape and Islands at our fingertips, stunning hikes in New Hampshire and Vermont, rafting on the Penobscot in Maine, or boating and fishing along our incredible coastlines.

It doesn't matter if you're cooking out in your backyard, jogging along the Charles, or shopping in one of the many quaint Connecticut towns; you're getting sun.

Sunglasses shapes, sizes, colors, and even brands are what we all focus on purely in a vain manner, and it's okay to admit that. It's how we all are with most any clothing and accessories we buy.

However, there is something about the coolness of sunglasses because you can be slumming it while running errands and still feel good in the right sunglasses.

Unless you're buying a pair specifically for an activity versus attractiveness, you know you're all about what looks hot on you.

However, as you may know, the various colors of lenses have different uses and really do matter when it comes to safeguarding your eyes with their UV protection.

According to the CNET website, each color and tint affects the way sunlight filters in and, depending on what you're doing, how they protect your peepers properly.

Here are the colors and how each helps keep your eyes healthy.

Brown or Amber Lenses

These are especially good for the active because they offer heightened visual acuity. They're also perfect for any condition outside, from sunny to overcast and dreary. When it comes to everyday use, these are a go-to.

Green Lenses

If you prefer, this is the other lens color that's perfect for everyday use under any condition outside. The color brightens shadows, improves perception and contrast, and cuts down glare.

Yellow or Orange Lenses

These are made for pilots, hunters, and snowy activities when there are low-light, hazy, or foggy conditions. This makes them perfect for pilots, hunters, and snow skiers in those conditions. The tint is ideal for focusing on moving objects.

Blue or Purple Lenses

These lens colors are perfect for fogging and haziness. They also help reduce glare if it is super sunny. Because of the moisture involved, they are perfect for water sports and snow skiing.

Pink or Rose Lenses

These colors are ideal for depth perception, as well as those with light sensitivity or other eye issues. They are popular with winter sports lovers, hunters, and fishermen.

While only two lens colors are best for simple, everyday use, according to the Frames Direct website, you're fine with any of them.

Stay safe and protect those peepers no matter where your New England adventures take you, sunshine or clouds.

