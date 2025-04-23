There's nothing like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or peanut butter and crackers, or even peanut butter and celery sticks. Is there anything peanut butter doesn't go with? One of the best peanut butter brands is available in Massachusetts.

There was an article released by AOL that listed the only peanut butter brands worth buying. The article goes deep. It examines the best peanut butters in a variety of categories, including best overall, best creamy, best natural crunchy, and a few other categories.

Being a crunchy fan, I was interested in knowing what won best crunchy peanut butter and I was delighted to learn that it's a crunchy peanut butter brand that I have been buying for years.

Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter got the nod from the article as the best crunchy peanut butter worth buying. AOL stated the following about this tasty classic.

The truth is, nothing really hits like Jif. There are times in life where a brand supersedes a craving. Rarely do you want any old cola, you want a Coca-Cola. You don’t want a burger, you want McDonald’s. For us, this is Jif. We want peanut butter, so we want Jif Crunchy. It’s the soft, spreadable, roasty wonderfulness of Jif, plus lots of perfectly crunchy peanuts that don’t turn your mouth into an echo chamber of squeaks. This is the stuff, right here.

I have to agree. As I mentioned before, I have been buying the crunchy classic for years, and there hasn't been another brand that comes close to beating Jif. The great thing for Massachusetts folks is that Jif is easily accessible throughout the Bay State. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, you can get Jif at your local grocery or department store with very little difficulty.

Jif Won in Another Category. This Verison of Peanut Butter is Also Very Easy to Get in Massachusetts

Jif also won in the "Best for Choosy Moms" category, naturally. This time around, it was the traditional creamy version that received praise. You can read AOL's review on this one here.

