Massachusetts is Home to One of the 10 Best Cities to Raise a Family in America

Massachusetts is not only a great place for tourism, but the Bay State has been recognized as a top state for career growth, high-quality education, and family life.

Get our free mobile app

While on the topic of family, the website Nich released a list of 2025's Best Cities to Raise a Family in America. One Massachusetts city landed in the top 10. It's not Worcester and it's not Boston, but it's near Boston. The only Massachusetts city that landed in the top 10 (#6) is Cambridge.

Landing at #6, Cambridge scored some good grades, including an overall Niche grade of A+. Niche stated the following about living in Cambridge:

Living in Cambridge offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. Many young professionals live in Cambridge and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Cambridge are highly rated.

In addition to Niche's review, there are close to 150 reviews from people who have lived or spent time in Cambridge. Many folks enjoy living in Cambridge for a variety of reasons, including the city offering plenty of activities, walking options, youth centers, cafes, restaurants, and more. Others love living in Cambridge due to the city's diversity, proximity to larger areas, short distance to the airport, and the public school system. We have included a couple of those reviews below.

Review 1

Cambridge, a small city but with tons of engaged citizens, diversity, warmth, and love. From my years of living in Cambridge, Cambridge is the definition of community.

Review 2

Known to all for its rich tapestry of cultures, Cambridge is a vibrant neighborhood in which cultures and academic pursuits blend together. Safety is one of the strong points: well-maintained streets and community efforts make it safe not only for residents but also for visitors to the city.

There's no doubt that many people enjoy Cambridge's vibe. You can view Cambridge's ranking, individual grades, reviews, and more by going here.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker