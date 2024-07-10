Here’s the #1 Best Place to Raise a Family in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts has something for everyone. From culture, history, nature, quality schools, jobs, and careers, Massachusetts has it all and much more. Over the past few years, Massachusetts has built a reputation for being one of the best states to raise a family.

If you're looking to raise a family in Massachusetts you may want to know which areas in particular are the top places for families. To answer this question we turned to Niche as the website has answered that very question.

2024's Top 3 Best Places to Raise a Family in Massachusetts

According to Niche, the Town of Wayland is the third best place to raise a family in Massachusetts for 2024. The website gave the town an overall Niche grade of A+ including an A+ for public schools and an A+ for the Wayland being a good place for families. Niche stated the following regarding Wayland being a great place for raising families.

Wayland is a suburb of Boston with a population of 13,821. Wayland is in Middlesex County and is one of the best places to live in Massachusetts. Living in Wayland offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Wayland there are a lot of coffee shops and parks. Many retirees live in Wayland and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Wayland are highly rated.

According to Niche, the City of Brookline is the second best place to raise a family in Massachusetts for 2024. The website gave the city an overall Niche grade of A+ including an A+ for public schools and an A+ for Brookline being a good place for families. Niche stated the following regarding Brookline being a great place for raising families.

Brookline is a suburb of Boston with a population of 62,698. Brookline is in Norfolk County and is one of the best places to live in Massachusetts. Living in Brookline offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Brookline there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Brookline and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Brookline are highly rated.

According to Niche, the Town of Hopkinton is the best place to raise a family in Massachusetts for 2024. The website gave the town an overall Niche grade of A+ including an A+ for public schools and an A+ for Hopkinton being a good place for families. Niche stated the following regarding Hopkinton being a great place for raising families.

Hopkinton is a suburb of Boston with a population of 18,748. Hopkinton is in Middlesex County and is one of the best places to live in Massachusetts. Living in Hopkinton offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Hopkinton there are a lot of coffee shops and parks. Many families live in Hopkinton and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Hopkinton are highly rated.

You can check out more towns that made Niche's list along with resident reviews and more by going here. If you're considering raising your family in Massachusetts you may want to check out these three places along with some of the others that made Niche's list for 2024.

