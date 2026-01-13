Massachusetts has been named the best state to raise a family according to a new study.

Whether you have a large family or are starting one, finding the state that best suits your lifestyle is crucial for raising a family. Affordability, safety, education options, employment opportunities, and activities are just some of the factors one may consider when choosing where to lay down roots. It's no surprise that Massachusetts is the top state for raising a family in 2026.

Massachusetts is the Best State to Raise a Family for 2026

According to a recent WalletHub study, Massachusetts is the best state to raise a family in 2026. Wallet Hub Analyst Chip Lupo stated the following regarding Massachusetts being named the top state to raise a family:

Massachusetts is the best state to raise a family, with the third-best job security in the country and the ninth-lowest poverty rate, which increases the likelihood that parents will be able to provide for their children. When it comes to health and overall wellbeing, Massachusetts has the fifth-best water quality in the country, the highest rate of children with health insurance, and the third-lowest infant mortality rate. It also has the second-highest overall life expectancy and fourth-lowest property crime rate. In addition, Massachusetts ranks first in the country for the quality of its public school system.

Massachusetts is the Best State to Raise a Family for 2026, but Which Places Within the Bay State are Best for Families?

It's worth mentioning that the top three places to raise a family in Massachusetts, according to a 2025 Niche study, include Wayland, Brookline, and Lexington. All three of these areas received A+ Niche grades. You can get more details about Massachusetts being the top state to raise a family, along with how the rest of the country's states ranked, by going here.

