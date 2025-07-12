New England is full of cities and towns that are perfect for tourists, and summer is one of the prime tourist seasons, especially in Massachusetts.

The Berkshires Named One of the Best Family Vacations in New England

We3Travel.com named 16 of the best family vacation spots. When the article got to Massachusetts, the places you might expect were listed, such as Boston, Cape Cod, and Martha's Vineyard, but the Berkshires were included as well.

Tourists Flock to the Berkshires

The Berkshires are a cultural mecca, and nothing proves that more than the thousands of tourists the county receives, especially in the summer and fall months. When you combine the natural beauty of the Berkshires with cultural attractions, including live music, theatre, antique shops, museums, and locally owned restaurants and breweries, it's no surprise that the Berkshires are a top vacation and cultural destination not only in New England but also in America.

Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash loading... Berkshire Bliss An outside gathering at Balderdash Cellars (a Berkshire winery) in Richmond, MA

Here's an excerpt of We3Travel.com's review and recommendation of the Berkshires.

The kids will love outdoor adventures like the mountain coaster at Jiminy Peak, the treetop adventure course at Ramblewild, and hiking. Meanwhile, music lovers will enjoy concerts and performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood, the outdoor music venue. Nearby there are also art museums such as the Norman Rockwell Museum and Mass MoCa, or the Berkshire Museum, which includes natural history and a bit of everything. Families can also tour historic homes such as Naumkeag and The Mount or get hands-on learning at the Hancock Shaker Village.

The website also recommends the Berkshires for family skiing, snowshoeing, and tubing during the winter months. While the review is from last year, it still rings true for 2025.

The Berkshires are a Prime Area for Fall Leaf-Peeping Opportunities

One thing you won't want to pass up is visiting the Berkshires in the fall. The Berkshires are a prime leaf-peeping destination. Some of the best leaf peeping spots in the Berkshires include Mount Greylock and the Hairpin Turn on the Mohawk Trail. "Welcome to the Berkshires: America's Premier Cultural Resort." A truer statement there wasn't.

