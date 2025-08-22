There are some nights when you just don't have enough time to prepare a home-cooked meal. Maybe you don't feel like spending the money on takeout. One solution for many folks is popping a frozen pizza into the oven.

Nowadays, there are so many types of frozen pizzas to choose from, and it's not just brands. Of course, there are toppings, thin, thick, brick oven, rising crust, and so on. When I select frozen pizzas from the supermarket, I like to take the tour and experiment with different brands and crusts, etc. It keeps things interesting rather than eating the same old thing.

America's Most Popular Frozen Pizza Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

If you're not sure what kind of frozen pizza you're in the mood for or where to start, know this: according to TableAndSpoon.com, DiGiorno is the leading frozen pizza brand in the U.S. Here's a summary from TableAndSpoon.com regarding DiGiorno being the king of frozen pizzas.

Digiorno is the leading frozen pizza brand in the US, with a market share of over 30%. The brand is owned by Nestlé and offers a range of products, including rising crust pizzas, thin crust pizzas, and gluten-free pizzas. Digiorno pizzas are known for their high-quality ingredients, flavorful sauces, and melted cheese. The brand’s flagship product, the Digiorno Rising Crust Pizza, is a favorite among consumers, with over 100 million units sold annually.

DiGiorno is a fine choice for your frozen pizza cravings, and the nice thing is that it's readily available in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, you should be able to easily get your hands on the delicious pizza product.

