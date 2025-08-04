There is definitely no shortage of excellent restaurants and eateries throughout Massachusetts. But that doesn't mean there aren't those that can fly under the radar as hidden gems in their respective location in the Bay State. While there are a number of those hidden gem restaurants, which one is considered the best? It seems that we may have found a new must-try spot that is considered to be the absolute best hidden gem restaurant in Massachusetts.

It always great when you find discover those spots that seem to be a little more off the beaten path than your typical go-to eateries, and you happen to stumble on a spot that becomes pure greatness. That seems to be the case for this spot in the Bay State that 'Love Food' is calling the best hidden gem restaurant in the state. So, where is it?

Where in Massachusetts Best Hidden Gem Restaurant Located?

There happens to be a town about 13 miles southwest of Boston known as Norwood. That is where you will find a spot that looks like it may be historical significance due to its unique appearance. It's a restaurant known as Colonial House Cafe, and it's the best hidden gem restaurant in Massachusetts.

This Norwood spot is known for is atmosphere of being "In the Neighborhood". It also has a reputation for serving great seafood, while providing some awesome service. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the spot being the best hidden gem restaurant in Massachusetts:

Hidden away in a residential neighborhood, this pub-style restaurant, which serves a solid menu of New England dishes, is definitely worth seeking out. The vibe here is friendly and refreshingly family orientated, with great service that doesn’t feel fussy. Thanks to its fireplace and dark wood furnishings, it’s a great place to hunker down in winter, but there are also tables outside for long summer evenings. The food, particularly the seafood, is really good. Our advice? Don’t miss the fried haddock or the lobster bisque.

So, if you're looking to head off the beaten path for a great time dining out, you may just stumble upon the Colonial House Cafe. You might want to stop in for a minute since it's now the best hidden gem restaurant in Massachusetts!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images