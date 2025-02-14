New York is Home to One of the Best Lake Towns in America

Massachusetts is in the dead of winter and even though March isn't that far off in the distance, it seems like spring can't get here soon enough.

While we are stuck in the deep freeze many of us are thinking about warmer weather and vacation plans. Hey, we can dream for now. In all seriousness, if you are thinking about getting vacation plans together and you are interested in visiting a lake town this summer you may want to consider visiting Plattsburgh, New York.

The FW released a list of The Best Lake Towns to Call Home in the U.S. and Plattsburgh ranked at #23 on the list. Here's the FW's review of Plattsburgh:

On the western shore of Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh's access to the Adirondacks make it an ideal location for outdoors lovers. The city is popular among young professionals, and SUNY Plattsburgh lies within its borders, offering top-notch education locally. Of the many town events, the Mayor's Cup Festival and Regatta attracts thousands to the region for the Fourth of July weekend.

In addition, if you are looking for some fun things to do with the family while visiting Plattsburgh, check out this video.

The town of Plattsburgh has a population of approximately 12,000 and the surrounding city of the same name has a population of approximately 20,000. It is about a 4-hour and 25-minute drive from Boston and a 3-hour and 10-minute drive from the Berkshires.

Will You be calling Plattsburgh Home?

You may want to include Plattsburgh in your vacation plans this summer. When you include the attractions that both the town and city have to offer, there will be enough things to do to keep you and your family entertained for your entire stay. You may love it so much that you'll want to make Plattsburgh your permanent vacation. Will Plattsburgh be your new home?

