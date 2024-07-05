Here’s the #1 Best Neighborhood for Raising Teens in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has been known as a top state for families, education, and safety. It's no surprise that many people want to make the Bay State their home. Depending on your age some areas of Massachusetts are more ideal for living than others. Where would be an ideal place to live in Massachusetts for families living with teenagers?
Here's the #1 Best Neighborhood to Live in Massachusetts if You're Raising Teenagers
So you're living with teenagers and you want to find a location in Massachusetts that works best for your family. According to Movoto, the best place to live in Massachusetts if raising teenagers is the neighborhood of Hyannis.
Located in Barnstable County, many of us are well aware that Hyannis is a major tourist destination but why is it a great place for families with teenagers? Here's an excerpt from the site's review of Hyannis.
The Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis is ranked #32 in the nation and #1 in the state as a college preparatory school serving grades nine through twelve. Every student at Sturgis Charger takes International Baccalaureate classes beginning their freshman year. It's also close enough to the Connecticut/Massachusetts Educational Corridor to offer students plenty of summer educational opportunities and chances to visit big-name universities.
If education is a top priority for your teen and your family then Hyannis is one of your best bets when it comes to living in Massachusetts. In addition, living in Hyannis gives you plenty of things to do for leisure as Cape Cod hosts an array of attractions and activities including beaches, whale watching, fishing tours, and more. Plus Hyannis is only a little more than an hour away from Boston. The video below will give you a fun guide to Hyannis including top attractions.
Other areas that made the list include Boston and Adams. You can check out the entire list by going here.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood