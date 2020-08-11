Best Meteor Shower of the Year TONIGHT!

The best meteor shower of the year peaks tonight!

NASA calls the annual Perseids meteor shower the best of the year because of the large amount of bright meteors that streak across the summer night sky. The Perseids are known for their epic "fireballs", explosions of light and color that last longer than those from typical meteors, and for the long trails they leave behind.

The Perseids meteor shower technically lasts over a month, from July 14 to August 24, but it peaks tonight into tomorrow morning as Earth reaches the most dense part of the debris cloud left by Comet Swift-Tuttle when it passes by the sun every 133 years. Bits of rocky debris ranging between the size of sand grains and peas slam into our atmosphere at 37 miles per second and burn up, leaving fiery streaks across the night sky

The Perseids reach their zenith or peak around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, during which time onlookers can see dozens of meteors per hour.

The cosmic show begins shortly after twilight, the dim period following sunset. At first, viewers can expect to see the long-tailed meteors lower in the sky. However, more meteors will appear overhead as Earth turns and, with it, the origination point of the shower.

If you plan on watching, there are a couple of tips. Go outside ahead of time to give your eyes a chance to adjust to the darkness. The recommended time is about thirty minutes. You also leave your phone in the house too so the light doesn't affect your view. Find a spot with a clear view of the sky, like a grassy hill. The area should be as far away from any artificial lights as possible. Sit or lie down, and look up, the show should come to you.