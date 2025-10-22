Massachusetts certainly has its share of great local restaurants and eateries to eat at throughout the state. Whether you're out east in Boston, or on the west side of the state in the Berkshires, there are some great spots to hit up with all sorts of varieties of great food. But maybe you're looking for some place that might be a little more lowkey than others. If that's the case and you're craving some great Mexican food, we now know where the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican spot in Massachusetts is.

The popular food publication 'Cheapism' released its picks for the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurants in the U.S. As a result, it definitely won't be surprising that they picked the spot they did for the Bay State.

What is the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Massachusetts?

This particular Mexican joint has previously been known as one of the best taco spots in America, as well as being one of the top 100 U.S. restaurants, according to Yelp. Needless to say, the accolades speak for themselves for this spot out in Waltham. It's Taqueria El Amigo.

Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about the Mexican spot:

Taqueria El Amigo shares a building with a tavern and isn't much bigger than a closet with just five tables. But the food is so tasty that there's often a line out the door with no place to sit, so plan on getting takeout, especially if you go at peak times.

Apparently some of 'Cheapism's reviewers all also pleased with the food as well:

Grab a chorizo and potato burrito, which one reviewer said was "as thick as my arm." Tacos come in a set of four, and customers rave about the al pastor and cabeza. If you still have room, there's tres leches cake for dessert.

Sometimes the best food is at those hole-in-the-wall joints. That seems to be the case at this joint. Also, if they're known for great tacos like what's been described, then why am I not on my way to Waltham right now to hit up this place? That's just one more Massachusetts spot to add to your must-try list.