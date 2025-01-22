National Peanut Butter Day: America’s Best is Sold in Massachusetts

Massachusetts folks, get ready to enjoy some peanut butter. There's an entire day dedicated to the beloved treat as National Peanut Butter Day is coming up on Friday, Jan. 24. The Fluffernutter sandwich was founded in Massachusetts so what better state to celebrate on Friday?

There are so many ways you can enjoy peanut butter on National Peanut Butter Day including peanut butter & fluff or jelly sandwiches, melting peanut butter on your ice cream, dipping celery sticks into peanut butter, eating peanut butter cups, cookies, crackers...the list of peanut butter enjoyment is endless.

No matter how you enjoy your peanut butter on Friday, you'll probably want to do it with the best brand available. Creamy peanut butter fans are in luck as Food & Wine has selected the best creamy butter brands available and they included a few categories including the following:

Best Classic Flavor (Skippy)

Best for Baking (Reese's)

Best for Dressing and Sauces (Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Dark Roasted)

Nuttiest Flavor (Teddy's All Natural)

Those are some pretty good contenders and are the best among each of their categories but Food & Wine chose one brand that is the king of the mountain as it was selected as the best overall peanut butter. The good news is you can find this brand pretty much anywhere in Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield and anywhere you can think of.

What is the Best Overall Creamy Peanut Butter Brand?

That's right Peter Pan's creamy version takes the cake. What do you think? Do you agree? Surprisingly, Jif didn't make the cut. Should Jif be a winner overall or in one of the categories? No matter how you eat it, just make sure you enjoy some peanut butter this Friday. Happy National Peanut Butter Day!

