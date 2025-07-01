In Massachusetts, we've kind of hit the jackpot when it comes to the number of fantastic pizza joints that we have the option of choosing from. Of course, everyone has their own preference for types and styles of pizza. Whether you're ordering Deep Dish, Thin Crust, New York Style or Neapolitan, everyone has their own specific tastes. But it seems there are actually two pizza joint in the Bay State that are now being touted for being the best pizza restaurants in all of Massachusetts. So, what pizza spots do we need to make the trip to for the best pizza restaurants in the Bay State?

The popular lifestyle publication '5 Reasons To Visit' released its own list of the best pizza restaurants in every state. Not every state had two spots show up on the list, but Massachusetts certainly did!

What Two Pizza Joints Are the Best Pizza Restaurants in Massachusetts?

There is a pizza parlor residing out east in Boston that came away with the distinction of being one of the best pizza restaurants in Massachusetts. That pizza joint is Galleria Umberto.

This unique pizza joint in Boston is ONLY open during lunch time and will shut down for the day when they run out of food, so be sure to get there early, and carry cash! Here's what '5 Reasons To Visit' had to say about the establishment being the best pizza joint in Massachusetts:

Galleria Umberto in Boston, Massachusetts, offers an authentic and unforgettable pizza experience. Known for its no-frills atmosphere and quick service, this spot has perfected the art of traditional Sicilian-style pizza with a perfectly crispy crust, fresh sauce, and generous toppings. What sets Galleria Umberto apart as having the best pizza in Massachusetts is their consistent quality, affordable prices, and the fact that pizza lovers regularly line up outside to savor each delicious, perfectly baked slice. It's a must-visit for anyone seeking genuine Boston pizza excellence.

As for the other "best pizza restaurant" in Massachusetts, you'll have to travel west down the Massachusetts Turnpike to Springfield, MA. That's where you'll find a pizza joint called Red Rose Pizzeria...

Even Dave Portnoy's a fan! Here's what '5 Reasons To Visit' had to say about Red Rose Pizzeria being named as one of the best pizza restaurants in Massachusetts:

Dining at Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield, Massachusetts, offers an authentic and unforgettable pizza experience. Known for their hand-tossed dough, fresh local ingredients, and perfectly balanced flavors, Red Rose consistently delivers the best pizza in Massachusetts. Their commitment to quality and tradition results in a crispy yet chewy crust, rich tomato sauce, and generous toppings that keep locals and visitors coming back for more. Whether you prefer classic cheese or loaded specialties, Red Rose Pizzeria sets the standard for exceptional pizza in the region.

And there it is! You now have two more must-try pizza joints to try out, if you haven't already, Massachusetts! Perhaps makes it a point to take advantage of one or both of those spots on your next Summer road trip. Enjoy!

