While people have always wanted fresh foods, it appears that more than ever, consumers want the freshest and healthiest options from their grocery store's produce department. Massachusetts folks, in particular, are very health-conscious and know what they want when it comes to nourishing their bodies. It's no surprise that Massachusetts consistently ranks as one of the healthiest states in the nation year after year.

Supermarkets have adapted to the demand for fresh and nutritious options over the years, and as such, many produce departments are stocked with numerous choices. Fresh veggies and fruits can make for a wonderful shopping experience. Adding organic options adds another level of satisfaction. Eat This, Not That said it best:

A well-stocked and curated produce area can set the tone for a pleasant experience while offering shoppers an array of healthy foods.

With all of this talk about produce, you may be wondering which grocery chains are the best of the best when it comes to top-notch produce departments. According to Eat This, Not That, one of the best grocery chain produce departments has over 30 locations in Massachusetts, including stores in Boston, Medford, and Cambridge, for example. That grocery chain is Whole Foods. Here's what the article states about Whole Foods' produce department:

Whole Foods is one of the biggest chains in the country and has an impressive produce section. And, like Sprouts, the store buys from local farms, so you’re supporting nearby farmers and getting top-notch fresh food.

You probably can't get too much fresher than that. Whole Foods landed at #2 on the list. You can view the entire list by going here.

