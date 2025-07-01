Here are the 3 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts if You’re a Republican

While Massachusetts is known as a Democratic state, the Commonwealth has its share of Republicans. According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as of Fall 2024, there were 5,142,343 registered voters. 1,352,937 were Democrats, while 434,887 were Republicans. The remaining numbers were divided up among Libertarian (16,467), Unenrolled (3,302,493), and Political Designation (35,559).

Get our free mobile app

Where are the Best Places to Live in Massachusetts for Republicans?

While Massachusetts is a wonderful state that is attractive to all walks of life, Movoto released the best places to live in Massachusetts for Democrats and Republicans. Today, we take a closer look at the Republican list.

1. Forestdale

Movoto reports, in Forestdale (located on Cape Cod), 51% of residents are Republicans. It's a slight majority, but that also makes it one of the most conservative urban areas in the state. Sixty-four percent of Forestdale residents are pro-choice, 49% are pro-gun control, and only 32% believe that climate change needs to be addressed as an immediate concern.

2. Whitinsfield

Whitinsfield, a small town just southeast of Worcester, Massachusetts, is home to a significant proportion of Republicans and those who share a more conservative ideology, per Movoto's research. Here, 45% of residents are Republicans. Just 61% are pro-choice and 52% are pro-gun control, much lower than most other parts of the state. Thirty-eight percent of Whitinsfield residents profess to be religious and 57% support lowering taxes.

3. Hanson

Forty-seven percent of residents are Republicans, 63% are pro-choice, and 38% say they're religious. Movoto reports, only about half the residents are pro-gun control. These factors make Hanson one of the most conservative towns in the liberal state of Massachusetts.

Do you agree or disagree with Movoto's findings? You can check out the entire list, including the list of best places to live in Massachusetts for Democrats, by going here.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus