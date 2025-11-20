Thanksgiving will be here and gone in a flash, and then many folks around Massachusetts will be hitting the stores for Black Friday deals.

There are so many places to shop on Black Friday, including locally owned businesses, along with the big chains like Walmart and Target. I have shopped on Black Friday in the past, but over the last number of years, my wife and I have used the day after Thanksgiving as an opportunity for holiday decorating. We aren't really fond of fighting the crowds. However, over the years, we have taken advantage of online Black Friday deals, and it's worked out great.

If you love shopping in stores on Black Friday, you may find this study quite interesting. WalletHub looked into which stores offer the best deals on specific items, and the study found that JCPenney ranks #1. The retailer's average discount for 2025 is 74.08%. WalletHub stated the following regarding JCPenney landing in the top spot for Black Friday shopping.

JCPenney is the best place to shop on Black Friday because it offers an average discount of 74.1%. This is the seventh time JCPenney has earned the top spot in this report since 2014. JCPenney offers some steep discounts on extremely expensive items this year, too. If you’re ready to propose to that special someone, you can get a $14,583.32 diamond engagement ring for just $3,999.99. In addition to significant markdowns on jewelry and apparel, JCPenney has great deals on appliances, offering savings of 57.6% on average.

JC Penney To Invest $1 Billion To Update Stores, Website And Shopping Experience Getty Images loading...

For Massachusetts residents interested in shopping at JCPenney this Black Friday, the retailer has eight locations in Massachusetts, including the following:

Hadley(1)

Holyoke(1)

Leominster(1)

Marlborough(1)

North Attleboro(1)

North Dartmouth(1)

Peabody(1)

Wareham(1)

If there isn't a JCPenney store near you, the retailer's website would be your next option.

The other retailers that made the top 10 according to WalletHub's study are as follows:

2. Belk (72.42%)

3. Kohl's (45.39%)

4. Macy's (44.46%)

5. The Home Depot (35.63%)

6. BJ's (31.26%)

7. Amazon (29.63%)

8. Target (29.36%)

9. Newegg (28.80%)

10. Best Buy (28.58%)

I remember shopping at JCPenney with my mom quite often when I was a kid, but the thing I enjoyed about JCPenney the most around the holidays was the big holiday catalog that arrived in the mail each year. You must admit that it brought excitement and warmth to your heart when flipping through the pages of that massive book. Let's take a look back in time:

