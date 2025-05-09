Massachusetts City Named One of the 6 Best Places to Retire in New England

New England has much to offer and Massachusetts is no exception. Whatever your hobby, Massachusetts most likely can satisfy your interests. Whether it's biking, walking or hiking on our many trails, searching for treasures at one of our many local antique shops, viewing the beautiful fall foliage, catching a show or a live performance at one of our many historic theaters, Massachusetts as it all.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts City Named One of the Best Places to Retire in New England

If you're thinking of retiring and want to relocate to a place that suits you, the website Kiplinger published an article spotlighting the six best places to retire in New England, and Pittsfield was the only town or city from Massachusetts that made the list. Here's Kiplinger's review of Pittsfield.

New England is notoriously expensive, but Pittsfield, located in the western part of Massachusetts, offers a small pocket of relative affordability — more reasonably priced than Boston and Cambridge, where living costs are, respectively, 50.1% and 44.7% above the U.S. average. Cost of living in Pittsfield is 95.9, or 4.1% lower than the national average. Housing in Pittsfield is also notably affordable: The average Pittsfield home value is $263,800, which is significantly lower than the U.S. median value of $338,100. You'll pay upwards of $656,500 in Boston.

Google Maps/Google Street View Google Maps/Google Street View loading... downtown Pittsfield

Kiplinger isn't alone in giving Pittsfield accolades. In 2024, Forbes listed Pittsfield as one of the 25 best places to retire in America.

Google Maps, Google Street View Google Maps, Google Street View loading... Pittsfield Common, First Street Pittsfield

If you are seriously thinking about moving or retiring to Pittsfield, it is recommended that you talk to people who live here and get to know the area before making your decision. Between the caring community, beautiful Berkshire mountains, quiet neighborhoods, excellent health care options, the city-run events featuring live music, art, food, shopping, and entertainment, and one of the best 4th of July Parades in the country, you may find yourself loving Pittsfield. You can read more of Kiplinger's review of Pittsfield here.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood