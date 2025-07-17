Massachusetts has some amazing eateries and restaurants to dine in at throughout the state. Some of those spots happen to be just off the roadside. So, where is the best place to stop for a quick bite during your next road trip? As it turns out, the perfect roadside stop in the Bay State does exist! There's a diner in Massachusetts that's been named as one of America's best road trip eateries.

Our good friends at the popular food publication 'Love Food' have picked out the best eateries to stop at on road trips throughout America. Not every state had a spot that made this elite list although there were also a couple states that had more than one roadside stop. Massachusetts happened to have a diner that made the list and you can definitely understand why it earned its spot among the top road trip eateries in the nation.

What Massachusetts Diner is Among the Best Road Trip Eateries in America?

The Bay State has plenty of great diners throughout the state, but there happens to be one in Shrewsbury, MA that is among America's best road trip eateries. It's called Brody's.Diner.

As you can tell, it has a pretty decent following as it's already made a name for itself as a great diner to hit up on a road trip. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why it's one of the best road trip eateries in America:

Brody’s Diner is an unpretentious dining spot that offers humongous stacks of buttermilk pancakes, as well as chunky ham, pepper, and onion omelets. Customers always comment on how big the portion sizes are. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld reportedly wrote a Yelp review describing the coffee mugs as "big enough to wash your feet in."

If Jerry Seinfeld's taking the time to write you a nice review on 'Yelp', you know it must be a pretty legendary spot.

If you happen to be passing through anywhere near Shrewsbury, you now of an excellent diner to stop in at along your road trip for one of the best road trip eateries in America. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

