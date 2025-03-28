What to eat for dinner? That's a question that comes up in my house regularly. Many times, my wife and I have our meals planned and ready to go. Other times, it's a spare-of-the-moment decision.

Sometimes, when we don't have a meal planned, I'll run over to the market and pick up a rotisserie chicken. This is a real treat for me that I don't get often. I absolutely love rotisserie chickens. I could have that style of chicken every day. It's probably a good thing that I only eat it once in a while.

While there are Many Grocery Stores Throughout Massachusetts That Offer Delicious Rotisserie Chickens, there's One That Tops The List

According to Eat This, Not That, the best grocery store rotisserie chicken is from Whole Foods Market. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about the rotisserie chicken from the beloved grocer:

The No. 1 grocery store chain rotisserie chicken is Whole Foods because it contains the lowest sodium, highest amount of protein and it's organic. Whole Foods organic plain rotisserie chicken is so in demand that store employees started a Reddit thread to complain about how impatient customers are when they're low in stock, which is a good sign and indicates how beloved the item is.

Whole Foods Market Rotisserie Chicken Nutrition Facts:

Nutrition: 3 oz

Calories: 200

Fat: 12g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 70mg

Carbs: 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein: 23g

If you want to try superior rotisserie chicken, it sounds like Whole Foods Market is the place to go. The grocer has over 30 stores in Massachusetts, including Boston, Cambridge, Hyannis, and dozens more throughout the Bay State.

