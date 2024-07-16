Massachusetts is Home to One of the Best-Run Cities in America

Massachusetts cities have much to offer. If you look at the big three including Boston, Worcester, and Springfield you have options galore including sporting events, museums, live music, art galleries, and a plethora of winter events. But some cities are run more efficiently than others.

WalletHub released the best and worst-run cities in America. The site compared the operating efficiency of 148 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best. WalletHub constructed a “Quality of Services” score made up of 36 metrics grouped into six service categories, which was then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

What are the Best- and Worst- Run Big Cities in Massachusetts?

The three biggest cities in Massachusetts that were referenced earlier which include Boston, Worcester, and Springfield all landed on the list of 149. Worcester turned out to be the best-run city in Massachusetts according to WalletHub as it ranks at #38. Boston ranks at #67 making it the second-best-run city in Massachusetts. Springfield ranks at #74 making it the worst-run city in Massachusetts. Keep in mind that Springfield is still run better than 76 other cities across the country so that's still pretty decent.

Some More Details on Each Massachusetts City's Ranking:

Worcester - Quality of City Services (28), Total Budget Per Capita (57)

- Quality of City Services (28), Total Budget Per Capita (57) Boston - Quality of City Services (9), Total Budget Per Capita (103)

- Quality of City Services (9), Total Budget Per Capita (103) Springfield - Quality of Services (108), Total Budget Per Capita (68)

What are the Best- and Worst- Run Cities in America for 2024?

The best-run city in America according to the study is Nampa, ID. That city has a Quality of Services score of 45 and a Total Budget Per Capita score of 1. The worst-run city in America according to the study is San Francisco, CA. That city has a Quality of Services score of 24 and a Total Budget Per Capita score of 148. You can view all 148 city rankings and dive deeper into the methodology used by WalletHub by going here.

