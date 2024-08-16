One thing that brings tourists to Massachusetts is the beautiful foliage that comes with the fall season. New Englanders are truly blessed to experience the rich colors that nature brings us. While some folks have to travel great distances to view the robust colors nature provides in autumn, many of us have access to it from our backyards.

Massachusetts is Home to Two of the Best Scenic Towns in New England to See Fall Foliage

While there are many options in New England to choose from when it comes to experiencing fall foliage, two Massachusetts towns get the nod from U.S. News & World Report. The site included a recommendation from Jeff "Foliage" Folger, a New England resident, photographer, and former fall foliage blogger for Yankee Magazine. One Massachusetts town Folger recommends for experiencing fall foliage in all of its glory is Deerfield.

Folger had the following to say about fall foliage in Deerfield.

Historic Deerfield is full of old-period homes and many are open for tours. You can visit the shops and wander the streets. Then you can head over to the Yankee Candle Factory, which as most people know is a feast for your nose.

The site also included recommendations by Travel editor and New England native Ashley Rossi. Her Massachusetts recommendation for the fall foliage experience is Lenox.

Here's the site's and Rossi's review of the beloved Berkshire County town.

After you see the foliage up close on foot at October Mountain State Forest, Rossi recommends heading to Edith Wharton's estate (The Mount) or the Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum for a history lesson. You can also tour the grounds of Tanglewood (for free), the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. For unique, luxury accommodations, check into the Life House, Berkshires.

Check out these two towns in early October to get the best fall foliage experience in New England. You can view all the New England areas that made the list by going here.

