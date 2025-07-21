Massachusetts has many accolades, including one of the best states to raise a family. The Bay State is also highly sought after for careers, especially in the Boston area. When it comes to culture, Massachusetts is second to none. Our rich history combined with the art and music scene are all aspects that attract visitors far and near to the Bay State.

Massachusetts Has the Best School Systems in America for 2025

There's another feather in Massachusetts' cap, as the Bay State has been named the #1 state with the best school systems in America for 2025 by WalletHub. Here's what WalletHub stated about the Bay State's superb school systems.

Massachusetts is the state with the best school systems, boasting some of the best test scores in the country. Massachusetts ranks first in the nation in all core academic subjects this year: fourth and eighth grade math and reading scores. Students at the high school level also do well, as Massachusetts has the highest share of students in the country who received a score of 3 or better on an AP exam. AP exams are high school classes with college-level work that are scored on a scale of 1-5.

WalletHub also mentioned Massachusetts schools are generally safe, which you can learn more about here.

Connecticut is Second for Best School Systems in America for 2025

The other New England State, right behind Massachusetts for best school systems in America for 2025, is Connecticut. Here's WalletHub's review of Connecticut's school systems.

Connecticut has the second-best school systems in the U.S., boasting the second-best ACT test scores in the country. In addition, around 6.6% of Connecticut public schools are in the top 700 public schools nationwide, the sixth-highest percentage in the country. On top of that, the state has the third-highest share of students who received a 3 or higher on an AP exam. Connecticut also makes time in the classroom easier for both teachers and students with the eighth-best pupil-to-teacher ratio in the country.

Two other New England states landed in the top 10 for best school systems in America. Those states are New Hampshire (#5) and Rhode Island (#7). You can get more details here.

