Massachusetts has many reasons why people from other areas want to move to the Bay State. Massachusetts is known as a top state for raising families, education, health care, health and wellness, and career opportunities.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts is Home to One of The Best Small Cities in America for 2025

Massachusetts now has another feather in its cap. WalletHub conducted a study ranking the best small cities in America for 2025 by grouping cities by percentile. The 99th percentile represents the top 1 percent of small cities in America, and Lexington, MA, ranked at #4. Lexington has ranked well in the past as one of the best small cities in America. It's only fitting that it would have a similar performance for 2025.

Lexington Has Been Recommended as an Ideal Weekend Getaway by Boston Uncovered.

Needing no introduction, this historic town is quite charming. Just 15 minutes from Cambridge, it’s a popular place for biking, outdoor movie nights, and home to the cottage-core chic Inn at Hastings Park and its incredibly magnificent high tea!

READ MORE: 3 Massachusetts Towns That Make for a Perfect Weekend Vacation

Benefits of Living in Small Cities

WallHub Analyst, Chip Lupo, described the benefits of living in a small city.

Moving from a bustling metropolis to a small city could drastically cut down your cost of living. On top of that, the best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life. While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas.

Additional Massachusetts Small Cities That Rank Well

While Lexington landed in the top 5 of the best small cities in America, two other Massachusetts areas landed in the top 20, including Arlington (#12) and Milton (#16). You can get more information and view the entire list by going here.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker