Massachusetts is Home to the 2nd Best Small City in America

There is so much to love about Massachusetts. Whether it's the four seasons, the diverse lifestyle, or the high-quality educational offerings Massachusetts has something for everyone. Not to mention it's a great place for families.

Get our free mobile app

If Massachusetts is a place you have been thinking about moving to you certainly have plenty of options to choose from. The nice thing about the Bay State is you can live in a smaller area while still not being that far away from the big cities. Heck, it's only a 2.5-hour drive from the Berkshires to Boston.

Massachusetts Holds its Own When it Comes to Small City Living

If living in a smaller city is something that you are considering there are three in Massachusetts that made WalletHub's list of Best Small Cities in America and one of those ranks at #2. WalletHub grouped cities by percentile. The 99th percentile represents the top 1 percent of small cities in America.

Massachusetts is Home to the Second Best Small City in the U.S.

Lexington, MA is currently the second-best city to live in America according to WalletHub's study. Lexington is in the 99th percentile and received a total score of 70.61. Here's a breakdown of Lexington's score:

Total Score: 70.61

Affordability: 371

Economic Health: 156

Education & Health: 1

Quality of Life: 144

Safety: 11

The nice thing about Lexington is that it's only about 10 miles from downtown Boston. You get the best of both worlds as you have the peace and calmness of suburban living but can still take advantage of big-city fun and activities in Boston without having to make the city your permanent home.

Lexington Tours and Things to Do

Known as the Birthplace of American Liberty, Lexington Common, or Battle Green, is where the first shot of the American Revolutionary War was fired. You can experience a variety of historical tours in Lexington including the Private Battle Green Walking Tour, Liberty Ride Trolley Tour, Step-On Guided Charter Tours and more. You can view a list of things to do in Lexington including history, cultural district, events, etc. by going here and by checking out the video below.

The other small Massachusetts cities that made it on WalletHub's list include Milton (#8) and Melrose (#9). You can check out their scores and view the entire list here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil